Shoshana Shendelman Sells 15,870 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 15,870 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $14,441.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,625 shares in the company, valued at $683,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. 84,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,249. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.97.
Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics
About Applied Therapeutics
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Therapeutics (APLT)
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.