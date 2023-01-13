Shoshana Shendelman Sells 15,870 Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 15,870 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $14,441.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,625 shares in the company, valued at $683,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. 84,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,249. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.97.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

About Applied Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,775,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,934 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,007,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,990 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 286,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1,503.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 264,600 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

