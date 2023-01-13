Signature Bank to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $4.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a report issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $21.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.55 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. The company had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 EPS.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point cut their target price on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens cut their target price on Signature Bank to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

Shares of SBNY opened at $117.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.49. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $106.81 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 54.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 358.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

