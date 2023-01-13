Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Down to $14.56

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.56, but opened at $14.13. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 2,197 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Silence Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.35. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 222.79% and a negative return on equity of 361.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $21,122,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 127,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 101,208 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 126.3% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,508,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 841,750 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 99.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 120.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300,875 shares during the period.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

