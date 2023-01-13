Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.38.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $151.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 88.86 and a beta of 1.12. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $194.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.42.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $269.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.17 million. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 72,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

