SingularityNET 1-Day Volume Hits $34.64 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $118.13 million and approximately $34.64 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 118.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00011541 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00033991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00042065 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005316 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00018091 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00235508 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000099 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,249,606,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,443,127 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,249,606,046.9646044 with 1,153,443,127.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.08756224 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $53,817,570.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

