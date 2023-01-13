SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Downgraded to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut SITE Centers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.85.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

In related news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $149,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares in the company, valued at $556,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SITE Centers by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 392.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,269 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 3.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 131,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the third quarter worth $953,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 6.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 296,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

