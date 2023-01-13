SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $126.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $144.00.
SITE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.00.
SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance
Shares of SITE stock opened at $129.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $97.36 and a 1 year high of $212.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at about $33,000.
About SiteOne Landscape Supply
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.
