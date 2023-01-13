SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $126.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $144.00.

SITE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $129.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $97.36 and a 1 year high of $212.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 6.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

