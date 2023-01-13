Skylands Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,525 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in shares of Vontier by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 70,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 227,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $487,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Vontier by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 103,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Trading Up 1.3 %

Vontier stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $30.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.46 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 95.70%. Analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,276.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,276.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,706.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.