Skylands Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 12,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

PXD stock opened at $236.70 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $194.54 and a one year high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.06 and a 200-day moving average of $235.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.78.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

