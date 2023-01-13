Skylands Capital LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CME Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME Group Stock Performance

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CME Group from $208.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CME Group from $207.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

CME Group stock opened at $176.71 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.62. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.