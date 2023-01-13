Skylands Capital LLC Has $8.70 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 1.4% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $149.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.05. The company has a market cap of $186.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.88, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $166.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.83.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

