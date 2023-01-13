Skylands Capital LLC Raises Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 189,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 111,450 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Photronics worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 81.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Photronics by 587.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,048.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $18.25 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

