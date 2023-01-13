Skylands Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 572,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,491 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Crown Crafts worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 187,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Crafts Stock Up 0.2 %

Crown Crafts stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $55.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.77. Crown Crafts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $7.23.

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.07%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Crown Crafts Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

