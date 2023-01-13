Skylands Capital LLC Sells 17,950 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,950 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 9.1% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VICI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.63.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading

