Skylands Capital LLC Sells 318,100 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 88.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 318,100 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 10,748 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 31,221 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 147,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,512,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.49.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.