Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Trading Down 1%

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.33 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on SLTTF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.40 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.