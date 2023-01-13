SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SM Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.25.

SM Energy Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE SM opened at $33.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 4.48. SM Energy has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $54.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $835.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $954,217.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,983.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Articles

