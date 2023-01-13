Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.4% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,489,253,000 after buying an additional 3,102,135 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,752,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,445,715,000 after buying an additional 1,193,676 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,870,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,167,420,000 after buying an additional 137,324 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,409,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,022,062,000 after buying an additional 188,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,997,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,892,145,000 after buying an additional 39,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,819 shares of company stock worth $117,733,271. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $377.50. The company had a trading volume of 27,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.92 and a 200 day moving average of $332.22. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

