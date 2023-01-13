Smith Salley & Associates Buys 3,090 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,315 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.1 %

NVDA traded up $1.88 on Friday, hitting $166.99. The company had a trading volume of 335,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,736,195. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,497. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.80.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

