Smith Salley & Associates Buys 324 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Linde were worth $12,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde Price Performance

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.69.

LIN traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $332.39. The stock had a trading volume of 14,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,200. The company has a market cap of $163.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $329.42 and a 200 day moving average of $301.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $347.60.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

