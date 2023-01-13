Smith Salley & Associates Has $16.35 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 408,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.5% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,887 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.4% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 72,516 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 11.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,921,189 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $116,848,000 after purchasing an additional 247,794 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,929,703. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average of $45.11. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

