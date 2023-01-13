Smith Salley & Associates Has $6.65 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,089,112,000 after buying an additional 381,275 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 61.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 993,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,619,000 after buying an additional 376,342 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 163.8% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 301,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $134,088,000 after buying an additional 187,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 44.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 602,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,135,000 after buying an additional 186,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $581.24. 8,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $538.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.