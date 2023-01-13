Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 98,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,921,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 22.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock traded down $8.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $452.88. 18,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,178. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $360.12 and a 52-week high of $498.95. The stock has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $480.11 and its 200 day moving average is $442.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $469.56.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

