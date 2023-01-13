Smith Salley & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Eaton were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eaton by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,351 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,799,000 after purchasing an additional 752,368 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Eaton by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,418,000 after purchasing an additional 381,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.42.

Eaton Trading Up 0.1 %

ETN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,925. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.92. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $172.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.