Smith Salley & Associates Sells 109 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.21. 24,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,152. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $169.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.13.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

