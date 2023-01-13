Smith Salley & Associates Sells 311 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,339. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.80. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $445.73.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

