Smith Salley & Associates Sells 376 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.70. 401,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,947,650. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.25. The company has a market capitalization of $306.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $136.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.12.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

