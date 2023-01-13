Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Position Increased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Sonoco Products by 66.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $49,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 1.8 %

SON stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $67.06. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 44.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.