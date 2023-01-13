Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Shares Down 4.4%

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.45 and last traded at $17.48. Approximately 77,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,319,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHC shares. Citigroup lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $25.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Sotera Health Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotera Health

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.66 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 40.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also

