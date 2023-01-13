SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Holdings Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $94,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1,830.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 66,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 63,522 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.83. 317,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,801,789. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.75. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $107.98.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.