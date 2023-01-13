SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) is Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 726,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437,467 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 194.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.60. 74,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,668,458. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.49.

