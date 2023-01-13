SpritzMoon Crypto Token Self Reported Market Cap Tops $58.92 Million (Spritzmoon)

SpritzMoon Crypto Token (Spritzmoon) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One SpritzMoon Crypto Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SpritzMoon Crypto Token has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. SpritzMoon Crypto Token has a market capitalization of $58.92 million and approximately $955.30 worth of SpritzMoon Crypto Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
SpritzMoon Crypto Token Profile
SpritzMoon Crypto Token (Spritzmoon) is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) token that uses the 0x6fC39AC154cfd20F1951A2823Abab7ec471B783a hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2021. SpritzMoon Crypto Token’s official Twitter account is @spritzmoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. SpritzMoon Crypto Token’s official website is www.spritzmoon.net. The official message board for SpritzMoon Crypto Token is info-71194.medium.com. The Reddit community for SpritzMoon Crypto Token is https://reddit.com/r/spritzmoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “SpritzMoon Crypto Token (spritzmoon) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SpritzMoon Crypto Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of SpritzMoon Crypto Token is 0.00005988 USD and is up 9.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,014.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spritzmoon.net/.”
Buying and Selling SpritzMoon Crypto Token
