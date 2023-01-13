SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $14.51 Million Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 852.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,210,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873,609 shares during the quarter. Gerdau comprises 1.3% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.19% of Gerdau worth $14,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GGB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Gerdau by 172.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Gerdau in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Gerdau in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gerdau in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Gerdau in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Trading Up 0.5 %

GGB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 178,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,461,637. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. Gerdau S.A. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Gerdau Dividend Announcement

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Gerdau had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Research analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.404 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.87%.

About Gerdau

(Get Rating)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company in the Americas. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. It provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.