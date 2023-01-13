SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Invests $144,000 in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 24.1% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 31,181,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 23,332.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 234,494 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 128.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 214,557 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 407.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 232,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 186,765 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Natura &Co by 110.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 154,928 shares in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Natura &Co Stock Up 1.9 %

NTCO stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.95. 45,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,883. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Natura &Co had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

About Natura &Co

(Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.