SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Makes New Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 200.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 146.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Novartis Stock Up 0.5 %

NVS stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.01. The stock had a trading volume of 52,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $201.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.11. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

