SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Sells 1,925,039 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda reduced its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,585,168 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,925,039 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco accounts for about 1.7% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $18,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,017,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,539,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,317,000 after purchasing an additional 120,810 shares in the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ITUB traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,679,879. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.36%.

ITUB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.40 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

