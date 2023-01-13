SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Sells 39,400 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda decreased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,400 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 0.11% of Boyd Gaming worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $489,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 8,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $489,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $11,191,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,543,927 shares in the company, valued at $856,637,300.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 605,286 shares of company stock valued at $35,316,575 over the last 90 days. 28.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have commented on BYD. JMP Securities cut Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.25. 6,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,258. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.83.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

