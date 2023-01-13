SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Sells 561,967 Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda trimmed its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 543,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561,967 shares during the quarter. Sendas Distribuidora comprises approximately 0.8% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASAI. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at about $2,699,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 483,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ASAI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $20.53.

Sendas Distribuidora ( NYSE:ASAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

