SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Takes Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.60.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.08. 10,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,249. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.15. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

