St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STJPF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised St. James’s Place from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($18.27) to GBX 1,365 ($16.63) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,673 ($20.38) to GBX 1,549 ($18.87) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,040 ($12.67) to GBX 1,020 ($12.43) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,474.14.

St. James’s Place Price Performance

OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

