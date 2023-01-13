Stacks (STX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.38 Million

Stacks (STX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $255.73 million and approximately $12.38 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 64.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00008623 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.56 or 0.00431341 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,760.53 or 0.30466442 BTC.

About Stacks

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stacks’ official website is stacks.co. The official message board for Stacks is blog.stacks.co.

Stacks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

