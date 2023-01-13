Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.47

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 40.47 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.41). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 34.45 ($0.42), with a volume of 255,204 shares.

Staffline Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £58.35 million and a P/E ratio of 1,732.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 39.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 40.43.

Insider Activity at Staffline Group

In related news, insider Thomas Spain sold 11,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($48.73), for a total value of £447,480 ($545,175.44).

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

