Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.50

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 2047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 510 ($6.21) to GBX 540 ($6.58) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Investec downgraded Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.75) to GBX 750 ($9.14) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 770 ($9.38) to GBX 800 ($9.75) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Standard Chartered Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92.

Standard Chartered ( OTCMKTS:SCBFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Standard Chartered PLC will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

