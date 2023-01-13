Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1525 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th.

Star Group has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Star Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SGU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.81. 182,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,208. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.21 million, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.52. Star Group has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The pipeline company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $296.64 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Star Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Star Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGU. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 50.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Star Group in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Star Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Star Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Star Group by 365.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

Further Reading

