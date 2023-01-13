Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Position Lowered by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,847 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 476.7% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.69. The company had a trading volume of 24,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,901. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.63 and its 200 day moving average is $86.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.46. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $113.12.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.97 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

See Also

