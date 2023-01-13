Steem Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.64 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $70.76 million and $4.64 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,892.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000423 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.36 or 0.00446515 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00018199 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.09 or 0.00879139 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00110350 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.96 or 0.00629681 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00224081 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 424,372,538 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
