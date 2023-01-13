Stegner Investment Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 473.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,906.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.69. 8,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,647. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $30.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.52.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

