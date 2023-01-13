STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 586.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 389,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 333,153 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $64,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $200.23 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,820.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.08 and a 200-day moving average of $190.51.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,708.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.40.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

