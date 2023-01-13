Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 22,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 200,072 shares.The stock last traded at $15.62 and had previously closed at $15.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on STER. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sterling Check from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sterling Check from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Sterling Check from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sterling Check from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sterling Check from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Sterling Check Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Check

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $199.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.53 million. Sterling Check had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STER. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sterling Check by 53.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,685,000 after buying an additional 1,860,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Check by 29.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after buying an additional 422,576 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Check by 29.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,618,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,781,000 after buying an additional 367,741 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the second quarter worth about $3,145,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sterling Check by 54.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 142,940 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Check Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.