Stifel Nicolaus Increases Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$22.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s current price.

TXG has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$15.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.44.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Torex Gold Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of TSE:TXG traded up C$0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching C$18.20. 270,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of C$8.07 and a 1-year high of C$18.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$273.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.